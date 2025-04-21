O'Neal Library director earns two State Library Association awards

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Lindsy Gardner, an Alabama native from Linden, is heading the Emmet O’Neal Library as its new director.

Lindsy Gardner, director of O’Neal Library, was honored with two awards at last week’s State Library Association meeting.

Garner has been in the director's chair at the library for nearly 8 years, and she received this year's Distinguished Librarian Award and Intellectual Freedom Award from the Alabama Library Association.

The Distinguished Service Award is presented to a librarian or an individual in a related field in recognition of leadership that has resulted in a significant contribution toward the development of library service within Alabama.

The Intellectual Freedom Award recognizes an individual or group who exemplify the spirit of intellectual freedom. This might include work on policies or procedures supporting intellectual freedom, conducting educational programs on the subject in their locale, or otherwise making an impact in opposing censorship and supporting intellectual freedom.