O'Neal Library hosting Mt. Ida Quilt Project event

The O'Neal Library is hosting a Mt. Ida Quilt Project event on Wednesday, featuring a talk with Sarah Bliss Wright about the historic Mt. Ida Quilt and its significance.

The Mt. Ida Quilt Project was an effort to research, document and preserve the history of a remarkable 19th-century quilt from Mt. Ida Plantation in Talladega, Alabama.

The quilt, known for its intricate design and historical significance, became a focal point for studying Alabama’s textile traditions, women’s history, and craftsmanship of the era.

Led by Wright, the project explored the quilt’s origins, the lives of those who made it and its cultural legacy.

Wright is a dedicated quilt historian and researcher and will share insights into the quilt’s history, craftsmanship and cultural impact.

Whether you're a quilting enthusiast, a history buff, or simply curious about this remarkable textile, this free event is sure to inspire.

Light refreshments will be provided but the library requests participants register in advance. The event will begin at 2 p.m. Visit oneallibrary.org/event/12912433 to register.