O'Neal Library hosting open mic night

Mountain Brook's O'Neal Library is hosting an open mic night on Tuesday, July 16.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and is meant to allow writers and poets to share their new writings with a like-minded audience, according to the library's website.

Writers who want to perform their original prose or poetry for a maximum of 7 minutes can email Miriam at miriam.calleja@gmail.com with a short description of what they will be reading. These readers will be added to the list in advance.

If you are unsure whether you'd like to read on the night, you can sign up at the event, but those on the list will be given priority.

To register for the event, visit https://www.oneallibrary.org/event/10716527.