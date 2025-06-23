O'Neal Library hosting Stage Combat 101 class

× Expand By Keith McCoy CIty Library 1

O'Neal Library is partnering with the Red Mountain Theatre Company and their community teaching artists to host a Stage Combat 101 class on Friday.

If you've ever wondered how actors create combat scenes on the stage or big screen, this class will help you learn their tips and tricks. This event is an introductory stage combat class and participants will engage in falls, hand combat and light stage weapons choreography during this event.

This program is from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday and is open to teens rising to grades 7-12. Registration is appreciated and can be completed here. For questions, email young adult librarians Michelle Cheng and Gracie Roth at teens@oneallibrary.org.