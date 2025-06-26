O'Neal Library July events

× Expand By Keith McCoy CIty Library 1

O'Neal Library's July calendar is full of fun events and activities for all ages.

The Library’s calendar updates frequently. Visit www.oneallibrary.org or download the O’Neal Library app (iOS and Android) for the most current event information.

ADULTS

Gentle Yoga With Marie Blair: Tuesdays, 10-11am

Open Maker Lab: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-5pm: July Creation Station – Rainbow Suncatchers

Monday, July 7, 10am-noon: Mahjong Introduction & Meetup - Experienced players may attend any meetup and do not need to register. For information about the once-a-month introduction to tiles and game play, please contact Katie: kmoellering@oneallibrary.org

Tuesday, July 8, 10:00am - 11:30am: Bookies Book Club

Saturday, July 12, 10am-noon: Crafterday meetup, bring your own craft

Monday, July 14, 10am-noon: Mahjong meetup for experienced players & those who have had a lesson

Monday, July 14, 6:30-7:30pm: Great Short Stories book club discussing “My Friend Flicka” by Mary O’Hara

Tuesday, July 15, 8am-10:30am: O’Neal Library Board Meeting

Tuesday, July 15, 5:30-7pm: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja

Tuesday, July 15, 6-7pm: Adult Summer Reading: Finding Your Genre, presented by Carrie Rollwagen

Monday, July 21, 10am-noon: Mahjong meetup for experienced players & those who have had a lesson

Tuesday, July 22, 5:30-7pm: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja

Tuesday, July 22, 6:30-8pm: Books & Beyond book club discussing travel writing

Monday, July 28, 10am-noon: Mahjong meetup for experienced players & those who have had a lesson

Wednesday, July 30, 6-8pm: Adult Summer Reading: DIY Reading Journal Show & Tell meetup

Thursday, July 31, 6-7pm: Neurodivergent Community Group

TEENS

Monday, July 7, 4:30-6pm: Teen Advisory Board

Wednesday, July 9, 3:30-5pm: Game On

Wednesday, July 16, 9:30am-1:30pm: Sewing Workshop in the Makerspace

Wednesday, July 23, 2-4pm: Reading Café teen book club

Summer of Service every Monday

Monday, July 7, 3:30-4:30pm: Reading Buddies

Monday, July 14, 2-4pm: Community Foodbank (Off-Site)

Monday, July 21, 2:30-4pm: Learn & Play with Down Syndrome Alabama

Color Your World every Friday

Friday, July 11, 3-4pm: Cupcake Canvas Wafer Paper Painting

Friday, July 18, 3-4pm: Tie Dye Tote Bags

Friday, July 25, 2-4pm: Mini Mosaics

CHILDREN