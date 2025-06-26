O'Neal Library July events

×
By Keith McCoy
CIty Library 1
O'Neal Library's July calendar is full of fun events and activities for all ages.
The Library’s calendar updates frequently. Visit www.oneallibrary.org or download the O’Neal Library app (iOS and Android) for the most current event information.
ADULTS
- Gentle Yoga With Marie Blair: Tuesdays, 10-11am
- Open Maker Lab: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-5pm: July Creation Station – Rainbow Suncatchers
- Monday, July 7, 10am-noon: Mahjong Introduction & Meetup - Experienced players may attend any meetup and do not need to register. For information about the once-a-month introduction to tiles and game play, please contact Katie: kmoellering@oneallibrary.org
- Tuesday, July 8, 10:00am - 11:30am: Bookies Book Club
- Saturday, July 12, 10am-noon: Crafterday meetup, bring your own craft
- Monday, July 14, 10am-noon: Mahjong meetup for experienced players & those who have had a lesson
- Monday, July 14, 6:30-7:30pm: Great Short Stories book club discussing “My Friend Flicka” by Mary O’Hara
- Tuesday, July 15, 8am-10:30am: O’Neal Library Board Meeting
- Tuesday, July 15, 5:30-7pm: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja
- Tuesday, July 15, 6-7pm: Adult Summer Reading: Finding Your Genre, presented by Carrie Rollwagen
- Monday, July 21, 10am-noon: Mahjong meetup for experienced players & those who have had a lesson
- Tuesday, July 22, 5:30-7pm: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja
- Tuesday, July 22, 6:30-8pm: Books & Beyond book club discussing travel writing
- Monday, July 28, 10am-noon: Mahjong meetup for experienced players & those who have had a lesson
- Wednesday, July 30, 6-8pm: Adult Summer Reading: DIY Reading Journal Show & Tell meetup
- Thursday, July 31, 6-7pm: Neurodivergent Community Group
TEENS
- Monday, July 7, 4:30-6pm: Teen Advisory Board
- Wednesday, July 9, 3:30-5pm: Game On
- Wednesday, July 16, 9:30am-1:30pm: Sewing Workshop in the Makerspace
- Wednesday, July 23, 2-4pm: Reading Café teen book club
- Summer of Service every Monday
- Monday, July 7, 3:30-4:30pm: Reading Buddies
- Monday, July 14, 2-4pm: Community Foodbank (Off-Site)
- Monday, July 21, 2:30-4pm: Learn & Play with Down Syndrome Alabama
- Color Your World every Friday
- Friday, July 11, 3-4pm: Cupcake Canvas Wafer Paper Painting
- Friday, July 18, 3-4pm: Tie Dye Tote Bags
- Friday, July 25, 2-4pm: Mini Mosaics
CHILDREN
- Patty Cake Storytime (0-18 mos)
- Tuesdays, 9:30-9:50am and 10:30-10:50am (register)
- Library Out Loud Story Adventure (various themes, grades K-2)
- Tuesdays, 3:30-4:30pm
- Toddler Tales (18-36 mos)
- Wednesdays, 9:30-10:00am and 10:30-11:00am (register)
- Movers & Makers (3-5 yrs)
- Wednesdays, 1:30-2:15pm (register)
- All Together Storytime (all ages)
- Thursdays, 9:30-10am and 10:30-11am
- SNaP (grades 3-6)
- Thursdays, 3:30-4:30pm (weekly themes)
- Monday, July 7, 3:30-4:30pm: Reading Buddies, all ages
- Monday, July 7-10, registration required for Geoffrey Glaub Art Camp, rising 3rd-6th graders
- Tuesday, July 8, 6-7pm: Xtreme Hot Off the Press book club, grades 3-6
- Friday, July 11, 9:30, 10:30, and 11:15am: Sensory Play, Explore, and More, all ages (register)
- Monday, July 14-17, registration required for The Art of Reading Camp, rising 1st & 2nd graders
- Monday, July 14, 5:00-6:00pm: Breakout Book Club – Laura Vaccaro Seeger’s color books, emerging readers with adult (register)
- Monday, July 21, 2:30-3:30pm and 4:30-5:30pm, Illustrator Art Club – art inspired by Loren Long, ages 6 and up with adult (register)
- Wednesday, July 23, 3-4:30pm: Makers Day STEAM Design Challenge, rising 4th through 6th grades (a repeat of the June design challenge)
- Tuesday, July 29, 6:30-7:30: Summer Reading Finale - Roger Day Concert