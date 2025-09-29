O'Neal Library October events

× Expand By Keith McCoy CIty Library 1

Residents within the Mountain Brook city limits can enjoy free language learning from Mango Languages, as well as an All Access experience from the New York Times Online and online access to The Wall Street Journal. Visit the digital resources at www.oneallibrary.org to get started. Users must be a resident in Mountain Brook city limits and, for the New York Times, 18 years or older to gain access.

The Library’s calendar updates frequently. Visit us at www.oneallibrary.org or download the O’Neal Library app (iOS and Android) for the most current event information.

ADULTS

Gentle Yoga With Marie Blair: Tuesdays, 10-11am

Open Maker Lab: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-5pm

Monday, October 6, 10am-noon: Mahjong Introduction & Meetup - Experienced players may attend any meetup and do not need to register. For registration info for the once-a-month introduction to tiles and game play, please contact Katie: kmoellering@oneallibrary.org or 205-445-1118.

Tuesday, October 7, 6-8pm: Sustainable Style: Clothing Swap. This event is for teens and adults. Visit the calendar at oneallibrary.org and click on the event listing for complete details.

Tuesday, October 9, 5:30-7pm: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja, Theme: Goodbyes

Saturday, October 11, 10:30am-noon: Medicare Made Clear

Monday, October 13, 10am-noon: Mahjong meetup for experienced players & those who have had a tile introduction

Monday, October 13, 6:30-7:30pm: Great Short Stories book club discussing “Cyclists’ Raid” by Frank Rooney

Tuesday, October 14, 10:00am - 11:30am: Bookies Book Club discussing “The Emperor of Gladness” by Ocean Vuong

Thursday, October 14, 5:30-7pm: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja, Theme: Goodbyes

Monday, October 20, 10am-noon: Mahjong meetup for experienced players & those who have had a tile introduction

Tuesday, October 21, 8:45-9:45am: O’Neal Library Board Meeting

Wednesday, October 22, 10-11:30am: Medicare Made Clear

Wednesday, October 22, 4-5pm, registration required: Beginner Sewing Class for Teens & Adults

Wednesday, October 22, 5:30-8pm (Ages 18+ only, registration required): Nightmare on Oak Street Horror Movie & Craft

Thursday, October 23, 6-7pm: Neurodivergent Community Group

Friday, October 24, 6:30-8:30pm: Traditional Music of Scotland with musician Jim Malcolm

Monday, October 27, 10am-noon: Mahjong meetup for experienced players & those who have had a lesson

Tuesday, October 28, 6:30-8pm: Books & Beyond book club discussing horror

Wednesday, October 29, 4-5pm, registration required: Beginner Sewing Class for Teens & Adults

TEENS

Friday, October 3, 3:30-5:30pm: Game On

Monday, October 6, 4:30-6pm: Teen Advisory Board

Wednesday, October 8, 3:30-5:30pm: Crafternoon Crochet Circle for Beginning and Experienced Crocheters

Thursday, October 9, 4:30-5:30pm: Teen Writing Workshop

Wednesday, October 22, 4-5pm, registration required: Beginner Sewing Class for Teens & Adults

Thursday, October 23, 4:30-5:30pm: BiblioTherapy Book Club

Tuesday, October 28, 4:30-6pm: Cosplay Runway Teen Halloween Party

Wednesday, October 29, 4-5pm: DIY Yums Campfire S’mores with MB Fire Department

Wednesday, October 29, 4-5pm, registration required: Beginner Sewing Class for Teens & Adults

CHILDREN

Patty Cake Storytime (0-18 mos)

Tuesdays, 9:30-9:50am and 10:30-10:50am (register)

Library Out Loud Story Adventure (various themes, grades K-2)

Tuesdays, 3:30-4:15pm

Toddler Tales (18-36 mos)

Wednesdays, 9:30-9:50am and 10:30-10:50am (register)

Movers & Makers (3-5 yrs)

Wednesdays, 1:30-2:15pm (register)

All Together Storytime (all ages)

Thursdays, 9:30-10am and 10:30-11am

SNaP (grades 3-6)

Thursdays, 3:30-4:30pm (weekly themes)

Friday, October 10, 9:30, 10:30, and 11:15am: Sensory Play, Explore, and More, all ages (register)

Tuesday, October 14, 5:30-6:15pm: Family Night - Arthur Atsma, all ages

Friday, October 17: A Night Dark and Grim family fairy tale carnival, all ages

Monday, October 20, 4:30-5:30pm, Illustrator Art Club, ages 6 and up with adult (register)

Saturday, October 31, all day: Trick-or-Treat at the library, all ages