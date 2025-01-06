O'Neal Library offering ticket vouchers for Alabama Symphony Orchestra concert

× Expand Illustration courtesy of O'Neal Library

The O'Neal Library is offering ticket vouchers to Mountain Brook residents for Alabama Symphony Orchestra concerts this weekend.

Patrons will receive a voucher redeemable for two tickets to either the Friday or Saturday performances at 7 p.m. There is no coffee concert for this series.

Vouchers must be picked up before Wednesday at 6 p.m., or they will go to the next patron on the waiting list.

Join the Alabama Symphony Orchestra for a program of classical masterworks. The evening opens with Ravel’s Pavane pour une infante défunte, followed by Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3, showcasing the power and elegance of guest soloist Awadagin Pratt on the piano. Mozart’s Overture to Don Giovanni and Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy bring drama and emotion to the stage, while Strauss’s Don Juan concludes the performance with energy and brilliance. Experience these iconic works performed live by your Alabama Symphony Orchestra.

Conductor’s Comments is a unique opportunity to hear Carlos Izcaray provide insights to better understand and appreciate the selections you will hear and learn about the journey of the Symphony and artists working to make the performance come together. Join us at 6:15 p.m. before the concert in the Reynolds-Kirschbaum Recital Hall (upper level, next to main doors) of the Alys Stephens Center.