O'Neal Library offers beginner American Sign Language course

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O'Neal Library will begin a free eight-week introductory American Sign Language course on Tuesday, Aug. 4, with weekly classes held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Designed for teens and adults, the course will introduce participants to basic signs and communication techniques while also exploring Deaf culture and additional resources for continued learning. Instruction will be provided by an educator from the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.

Classes will be held live each Tuesday evening, and recorded sessions will be archived so registered participants can watch missed lessons at any time. Registering for the course enrolls participants in the full eight-week series.

Only a limited number of spots remain available. Registration is available at oneallibrary.org/event/16737739.

For more information, contact Adult Services Librarian Katie Moellering at 205-445-1118 or kmoellering@oneallibrary.org.