O'Neal Library to host bestselling novelist Stephen Graham Jones

The ever-pop­ular horror genre will get the respect it's due at O'Neal Library beginning this month.

Bestselling sus­pense novelist Stephen Graham Jones will appear at the library at 7 p.m. March 5 as part of the new Under the Mountain horror series, according to an ONL news release.

The series is designed to be a community source for author events, movie screenings and other macabre treats.

The winner of numerous lit­erary awards, most recently the Mark Twain American Voice in Literature Award, Jones received acclaim for his 2020 novel, "The Only Good Indians."

The novel is supernatural tale about a group of friends who face terrible repercussions for some­thing they did on an elk hunt as teenagers.

Jones has also written nearly 30 other novels, novellas, short story collections and comics.

Horror writing in general deserves more respect, said Anthony Vacca, the librarian who helped create "Under the Mountain."

"For a long-last­ing and far-reaching genre, horror is one that is often most dismissed," Vacca said in the news release.

For example, "The Only Good Indians" - in addi­tion to being a rollercoaster thrill ride and a surprising story - offers insight into gender politics and the socio-economic realities faced by contemporary Indigenous Americans.

"Writing a good scary story is writing a good story," Vacca said. "It requires thoughtfulness, empa­thy and artistry."

The Under the Mountain series is also designed to broaden the number of readers who appreciate horror writing.

"We want to excite fans, but it's as important to welcome those who think the genre has nothing for them," Vacca said.

For more information about the series, follow Under the Mountain on Facebook, Instagram and Twit­ter @undrmtn. To RSVP Stephen Graham Jones event, go to oneallibrary.org/utm.