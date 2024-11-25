O'Neal Library to host short story film event

× Expand Illustration courtesy of O'Neal Public Library

The O'Neal Public Library will be screening a 1995 adaptation of "Smoke", a Paul Auster short story, on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The film follows writer Paul Benjamin (William Hurt) who is nearly hit by a bus when he leaves Auggie Wren's (Harvey Keitel) smoke shop. Stranger Rashid Cole (Harold Perrineau Jr.) saves his life, and soon middle-aged Paul tells homeless Rashid that he wouldn't mind a short-term housemate. Still grieving over his wife's murder, Paul is moved by both Rashid's quest to reconnect with his father (Forest Whitaker) and Auggie's discovery that a woman who might be his daughter is about to give birth.

The film is rated R and is 1 hour and 52 minutes long.

Chips, soda, and water will be provided. The library's Great Short Stories discussion group will be talking about the short story, "Auggie Wren's Christmas Story" on Dec. 9 at 6:3o p.m. For more information, contact Holley at 205-445-1117 or hwesley@oneallibrary.org.

To register for the event, visit https://www.oneallibrary.org/event/10581747.