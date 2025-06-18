O'Neal Summer of Service Program invites volunteers to work with Cahaba River Society

× Expand Photos by Sarah Finnegan. Volunteers can join the Cahaba River Society in cleaning up the river on June 23.

The O'Neal Library's Summer of Service Program is offering volunteers an opportunity to join the Cahaba River Society in keeping the local river clean.

Meet library staff and the Cahaba River Society on Monday form 9 a.m. to noon to learn about Alabama's largest river, its unique biodiversity and help with river cleaning efforts.

Volunteers are required to wear comfortable clothing and closed-toes shoes that can get dirty or wet. Participants should bring their own lunch and water to enjoy at the river. Sun protection is also recommended. All teen volunteers must sign the Cahaba Riverkeeper Waiver & Release of Liability forms before or at the event to participate. Anyone under the age of 18 will require parent/adult guardian permission to participate.

This service program is for students rising to grades 7-12, and be at least 12 years-old. Registration is required and can be completed here.

Registered volunteers can meet at 4005 Cahaba Beach Road for the river clean. This is a residential address, so do not turn into this driveway. Once you make it on to Cahaba Beach Road you will continue straight until the road ends. The group will be waiting by the old iron bridge.

for questions about the event, email young adult librarians Michelle Cheng and Gracie Roth at teens@oneallibrary.org. If there is severe weather expected to occur during the service program, the event will be cancelled.