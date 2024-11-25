O'Neal Library teens relax at a cozy catfe

× 1 of 7 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Clover the therapy cat visits the teens at O'Neal Library of Mountain Brook, AL during the Cozy Catfe on Nov. 21, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 2 of 7 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Clover the therapy cat visits the teens at O'Neal Library of Mountain Brook, AL during the Cozy Catfe on Nov. 21, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 3 of 7 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Clover the therapy cat visits the teens at O'Neal Library of Mountain Brook, AL during the Cozy Catfe on Nov. 21, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 4 of 7 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Clover the therapy cat visits the teens at O'Neal Library of Mountain Brook, AL during the Cozy Catfe on Nov. 21, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 5 of 7 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Clover the therapy cat visits the teens at O'Neal Library of Mountain Brook, AL during the Cozy Catfe on Nov. 21, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 6 of 7 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Clover the therapy cat visits the teens at O'Neal Library of Mountain Brook, AL during the Cozy Catfe on Nov. 21, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 7 of 7 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Clover the therapy cat visits the teens at O'Neal Library of Mountain Brook, AL during the Cozy Catfe on Nov. 21, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt Prev Next

Between homework, sports and extracurriculars, young adults seem to have a never-ending supply of energy for their busy days. Yet, when young adults are denied adequate time to relax and enjoy their hobbies, burnout rears its ugly head.

Michelle Chang and Gracie Roth in the Teen department of O'Neal Library organized the Cozy Catfe event to provide 7-12th graders with a way to combat the stress of the school day.

The recurring event started with therapy dogs from the partner organization Hand in Paw. Soon after, teens on the library advisory board expressed the wish for a library cat.

As avid listeners and advocates for literacy programs, Chang and Roth came up with the idea for the Cozy Catfe.

"Our other teen programs are loud and chaotic," said Roth. "It's nice to provide both types of spaces."

On Nov. 21, the star of the show, Clover, arrived on the scene with owner Lora Kral from Hand in Paw.

To become a therapy cat, the long-haired ginger cat needed to pass tests through Hand in Paw. These tests included stress-inducing scenarios such as being pet "the wrong way" or hearing loud noises. Clover passed the test with flying colors and his proud owner Kral brought him to meet the O'Neal Library teens.

Roth and Chang set the atmosphere for the Cozy Catfe by dimming the lights, playing a fireplace video on YouTube, preparing snacks (for the kids and the cat), setting up a sensory station and filling a cart with books to read.

Eager teens greeted Clover with gentle hands then settled in for homework, reading and crafts. They were grateful for the opportunity to take a breath and enjoy the comfort of a furry friend. Clover behaved like a champ and was rewarded with perhaps one too many treats.

Roth and Chang plan to host study breaks during the library's open hours (9 a.m. to 8 p.m.) during finals week on December 16-19. Students can come to O'Neal Library and pet therapy dogs, work, enjoy snacks and engage in destress activities.