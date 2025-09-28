October 2025 Mountain Brook events guide

Tapas & Taps

Where: Ignite Cycle, 1091 Jemison Lane, Mountain Brook

When: Thursday, Oct. 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Details: Tapas & Taps is a unique evening fundraiser supporting Libby’s Friends, featuring small plates from local restaurants, live music, pop-up vendors, raffle items and drinks in the Lane Parke lot near Ignite Cycle. Tickets cost $10 for children and $20 for adults, plus fees. Each ticket includes unlimited food samples, two drink tickets and one raffle ticket. All proceeds benefit Libby’s Friends.

Bolt for Breast Cancer 5K & Fun Run

Where: Crestline Field, Mountain Brook

When: Sunday, Oct. 5, 2-5 p.m. (on-site registration opens 12:30 p.m.)

Cost: $35 adults (ages 13+); $25 children (ages 4-12); free for ages 3 and under

Details: The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama’s annual Bolt for Breast Cancer returns with a 5K race and the Dolly Dash 1-mile youth fun run. Participants can run, walk, bike or scoot to the finish line, then enjoy refreshments, music, face painting and an inflatable obstacle course. Proceeds fund lifesaving breast cancer research in Alabama. Registration includes an event T-shirt while supplies last.

Website: boltforbreastcancer.com

Alabama Symphony Orchestra Goes Wild

Where: Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road, Birmingham

When: Sunday, Oct. 5, 5-7:30 p.m.

Details: The Birmingham Zoo and Alabama Symphony Orchestra present Symphony Goes Wild, a one-of-a-kind family event blending live music and the magic of the animal kingdom. Gates open at 5 p.m. with access to ambassador animals, the Reptile Exhibit, Alabama Wilds barn, face painting and an instrument petting zoo. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. outdoors under the stars. General admission tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children 2-18 and free for kids under 2. VIP options include reserved seating and pre-concert receptions with ASO musicians. Food and drinks will be available throughout the event, with optional preordered meals from Nourish 205.

Website: alabamasymphony.org

Movies on the Mountain: “Hocus Pocus”

Where: Vulcan Park & Museum, 1701 Valley View Drive, Birmingham

When: Friday, Oct. 10, 6:30-9:30 p.m. (showtime 6:45 p.m.)

Cost: $10 adults and children; $8 for Vulcan members

Details: Round out the outdoor movie season with “Hocus Pocus” under the stars at Vulcan Park & Museum. Hosted by Vulcan’s Junior Board, this fall favorite invites families to enjoy spooky fun with scenic views, lawn seating and classic movie snacks. Local food vendors will be on-site, along with beer and wine for adults. Don’t miss a photo with mascot V and a chance to soak up one last picture-perfect night on the mountain.

Website: visitvulcan.com

MBHS Homecoming

Where: Spartan Stadium, 3650 Bethune Drive, Mountain Brook

When: Friday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m. (vs. Huffman)

Details: The Spartans will celebrate homecoming week with festivities open to the community. A parade will roll through Crestline Village at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16, featuring the homecoming court. The queen will be announced during the school pep rally Friday, and the full court will be recognized at halftime of the game. Additional student-only events, including the dance, powderpuff game and pep rally, will take place throughout the week.

Harvest on Hoyt

Where: 101 Hoyt Lane, Mountain Brook

When: Sunday, Oct. 19, 4-8 p.m.

Details: The Mountain Brook Chamber’s signature community supper returns for its second year with Harvest on Hoyt, presented by Finch Fine Wines. Guests will enjoy a cocktail hour from 4-5 p.m. followed by a family-style supper from 5-8 p.m., prepared by Dyron’s Lowcountry. This outdoor dinner celebrates conversation, connection and the spirit of Mountain Brook, with proceeds funding future student-led projects that benefit the community. Tickets are $200 each or $1,600 for a table. Sponsored by Finch Fine Wines, Bryant Bank, Pinnacle Bank and Cahaba Village.

Website: mtnbrookchamber.org

Traditional Music of Scotland with Jim Malcolm

Where: O’Neal Library, Community Meeting Room, 50 Oak Street, Mountain Brook

When: Friday, Oct. 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Details: Join the O’Neal Library and the St. Andrews Society for an evening of traditional Scottish folk music with renowned troubadour Jim Malcolm. Known for his masterful interpretations of Robert Burns and authentic songwriting, Malcolm brings Scottish culture to life with guitar, harmonica and storytelling. Open to adults. Registration encouraged.

Website: oneallibrary.org

OFFICIAL MEETINGS

Oct. 6: Mountain Brook Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., Council Chamber, City Hall

Oct. 13 and 27: Mountain Brook City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall

Oct. 20: Mountain Brook Board of Zoning Adjustment, 5 p.m., City Hall

O’NEAL LIBRARY EVENTS

ADULTS

Tuesdays: Gentle Yoga with Marie Blair, 10-11 a.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays: Open Maker Lab, 2-5 p.m.

Oct. 6, 10 a.m.-noon: Mahjong Introduction and Meetup

Oct. 7, 6-8 p.m.: Sustainable Style Clothing Swap (Teens and Adults)

Oct. 9, 5:30-7 p.m.: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja — Theme: Goodbyes

Oct. 11, 10:30 a.m.-noon: Medicare Made Clear

Oct. 13, 10 a.m.-noon: Mahjong Meetup

Oct. 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Great Short Stories Book Club — “Cyclists’ Raid” by Frank Rooney

Oct. 14, 10-11:30 a.m.: Bookies Book Club — “The Emperor of Gladness” by Ocean Vuong

Oct. 14, 5:30-7 p.m.: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja — Theme: Goodbyes

Oct. 20, 10 a.m.-noon: Mahjong Meetup

Oct. 21, 8:45-9:45 a.m.: O’Neal Library Board Meeting

Oct. 22, 10-11:30 a.m.: Medicare Made Clear

Oct. 22, 4-5 p.m.: Beginner Sewing Class (Teens and Adults — registration required)

Oct. 22, 5:30-8 p.m.: Nightmare on Oak Street Horror Movie and Craft (Ages 18+ — registration required)

Oct. 23, 6-7 p.m.: Neurodivergent Community Group

Oct. 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m.: Traditional Music of Scotland with Jim Malcolm

Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-noon: Mahjong Meetup

Oct. 28, 6:30-8 p.m.: Books and Beyond Book Club — horror theme

Oct. 29, 4-5 p.m.: Beginner Sewing Class (Teens and Adults — registration required)

TEENS

Oct. 3, 3:30-5:30 p.m.: Game On

Oct. 6, 4:30-6 p.m.: Teen Advisory Board

Oct. 8, 3:30-5:30 p.m.: Crafternoon Crochet Circle

Oct. 9, 4:30-5:30 p.m.: Teen Writing Workshop

Oct. 22, 4-5 p.m.: Beginner Sewing Class (Teens and Adults — registration required)

Oct. 23, 4:30-5:30 p.m.: BiblioTherapy Book Club

Oct. 28, 4:30-6 p.m.: Cosplay Runway Teen Halloween Party

Oct. 29, 4-5 p.m.: DIY Yums Campfire S’mores with MB Fire Department

Oct. 29, 4-5 p.m.: Beginner Sewing Class (Teens and Adults — registration required)

CHILDREN