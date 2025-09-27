October edition preview: Tax lawsuit, football's big push and Halloween

What happens to tax dollars when people make online purchases from Mountain Brook stores? That’s a question officials are asking the courts to decide. In our cover story, The Missing Millions, Solomon Crenshaw Jr. examines the city’s decision to join Tuscaloosa in a lawsuit against the state over the Simplified Sellers Use Tax (SSUT).

The city claims tax distribution under the current law robs communities like Mountain Brook of money they could use for schools, infrastructure and services. We examine the gap between what Mountain Brook stores collect and what the city receives back — and explore how revenue gains could directly impact local priorities.

Football season is going strong, and the Spartans are in the hunt for the playoffs. Kyle Parmley profiles one big reason: senior running back Stuart Andrews, among the top players in the metro area.

And, of course, October means Halloween. Jordyn Davis has your guide to costumes, traditions and can’t-miss spooky fun.

Thanks for reading.