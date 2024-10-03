Mountain Brook Events Guide October 2024

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Children explore a police cruiser at Mountain Brook's second annual Community Night Out on Oct. 1, 2024.

Oct. 1: MBPD Community Night Out. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mountain Brook Municipal Complex. There will be food, games, inflatables and the chance to touch a truck. This event is free and perfect for the whole family. For more information, visit mtnbrook.org/cmo/page/community-night-out.

Oct. 7: Taco Mama Spirit Night. 5-9 p.m. 63 Church St. Join the community for a spirit night at Taco Mama. Ten percent of all sales will go to Mitchell's Place. Visit facebook.com/tacomamamtnbrook for more information.

Oct. 10: Introduction to Japanese Maples. 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Few trees are as beautiful as the “autumn welcoming tree,” or Japanese maple. Join us to hear Ross Callaway, longtime Gardens volunteer and Japanese maple enthusiast, tell the story of the Gardens’ collection. The cost for non-members is $25, and members pay $20. For more information, visit bbgardens.org/events.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Zoo Wear your favorite costumes, work your way through the new owl hay maze, then go find the hidden coyote figures around the zoo in the scavenger hunt.

October 12-13, 19-20 and 27-28: Hoots and Howls. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Birmingham Zoo. Come enjoy a daytime trick-or-treat around the Zoo. Wear your favorite costumes, work your way through the new owl hay maze, then go find the hidden coyote figures around the zoo in the scavenger hunt. Interactive animal shows will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Gigi’s Porch in Alabama Wilds. There will be spooky science demonstrations at noon each day, and the costume parade/contest is at 1 p.m. The Monster Mash dance party will follow. These activities are all included with zoo admission. For $10, you can purchase a Candy Trail wristband that covers the Candy Trail stops along Henley Lawn, as well as unlimited rides on the Red Diamond Express Train and climbs on the Full Moon BBQ Adventure Tower. Be sure to vote for your favorite community scarecrows placed throughout the Zoo. For more details, visit birminghamzoo.com.

Oct. 18: Beekeeping Basics. 11 a.m. to noon. Birmingham Botanical Gardens. In this introductory class, Jeff Lisenby of the Jefferson County Beekeepers Association will discuss honeybee biology and behavior, followed by an overview of beekeeping and honey production. There will be time reserved to examine a frame of live bees, handle beekeeping equipment and sample a taste of honey. Members pay $20 and non-members pay $25. For more information, visit bbgardens.org/event/beekeeping-basics.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bolt for Breast Cancer The event includes a 5K race and “Dolly Dash” 1-mile fun run, where kids can run, walk, bike or “scoot” to the finish line.

Oct. 27: Bolt for Breast Cancer. 1-5 p.m. Crestline Field, 49 Vine St. The event includes a 5K race and “Dolly Dash” 1-mile fun run, where kids can run, walk, bike or “scoot” to the finish line. Check-in and on-site registration opens at 1 p.m. The races start at 2 p.m. Runners and walkers are welcome in both races. Timing bibs will be provided to 5K participants. After the race, enjoy refreshments, field activities, face painting, music, inflatable fun and more. Registration is $35 for adults ages 13 and up and $25 for children ages 4-12. Children 3 and under are free. For more information, visit bcrfa.org/events/bfbc.

Otey’s Tavern Music Lineup:

Oct. 3: Frank and Friends. 8 p.m.

Oct. 4: Matt Devine. 5:30 p.m. 8 Track Country. 9 p.m.

Oct. 10: Rick Carter & John Kulinich. 8 p.m.

Oct. 11: Alice Bargeron. 5:30 p.m. The Divines. 9 p.m.

Oct. 18: Jada and Josh. 5:30 p.m. Cashback. 9 p.m.

Oct. 24: Josh Butler & Friends. 8 p.m.

Oct. 25: O. Z. Hall. 5:30 p.m. Exit Strategy. 9 p.m.

O’Neal Library Events

Registration is required for some events. Visit the events calendar at oneallibrary.org.

ADULT PROGRAMS

Oct. 2: Nightmare on Oak Street – DIY Haunted Doll House. 6-8 p.m. Ages 21 and up. Registration required.

Oct. 6: Saving for College. 3-4 p.m.

Oct. 6: Sleep-in Cinema and Under the Mountain present a Halloween silent film double feature with live DJ. 6-10 p.m.

Oct. 8: The Bookies — “The Demon of Unrest” by Erik Larson. 10-11:30 a.m.

Oct. 9: Medicare Made Clear. 10 a.m. to noon.

Oct. 9: Celebrate the Seasoned Performers' 40th anniversary with stories, laughs and cake! 2-3 p.m.

Oct. 10: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja. 5:30-7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Evening with the Author — Kelly Kazek, “Some Nightmares Are Real.” 4-5 p.m.

Oct. 12: Crafterday (bring your own craft). 9 a.m. to noon.

Oct. 14: Mahjong Lesson & Meetup. 10 a.m. to noon. New players needing lessons can secure a spot for the first meetup of each month. Experienced players may attend any meetup and do not need to register.

Oct. 14: Great Short Stories — "Supertoys Last All Summer Long" by Brian Aldiss. 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Oct. 24: Neurodivergent Community Group. 6-7 p.m.

Oct. 29: Books & Beyond Meeting — Magic/Magicians. 6:30-8 p.m.

TEEN PROGRAMS

Oct. 1: Makers Mystery Bag Art/Math Challenge. Grades 3-12.

Oct. 4: Game On. 3:30-5 p.m.

Oct. 6: Saving for College. 3-4 p.m.

Oct. 7: Teen Advisory Board. 4:30-6 p.m.

Oct. 9: Crafternoon — Vincent Van Ghosts Halloween Painting. 4-5 p.m.

Oct. 11: Evening with the Author — Kelly Kazek, “Some Nightmares Are Real.” 4-5 p.m.

Oct. 18: A Night Dark & Grimm — Teen Volunteers. 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Oct. 24: Library Loot Book Club. 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Oct. 28: Murder Mystery Party. 4-6 p.m.

Oct. 30: DIY Yums — Candied Apples (and other fruits too). 4-5 p.m.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

Tuesdays: Patty Cake – Lapsit storytimes. 9:30-9:50 a.m. and 10:30-10:50 a.m. Ages infant to 18 months.

Wednesdays: Toddler Tales storytimes. 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m. Ages 1-3.

Wednesdays: Movers & Makers storytimes. 1:30-2:15 p.m. Ages 3-5.

Thursdays: All Together storytimes: 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m. All ages.

Thursdays: SNaP – Various themes. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rising grades 3-6.

Oct. 1: Makers Mystery Bag Art/Math Challenge. Grades 3-12.

Oct. 8: Family Night. 5:30-6:15 p.m. All ages welcome.

Oct. 14: Breakout Book Club — “King & Kayla and the Case of the Downstairs Ghost” by Dori Hillestad Butler. 5-6 p.m. Emerging readers.

Oct. 18: A Night Dark & Grimm All Ages Carnival. 6-7:15 p.m.

Oct. 21: Illustrator Art Club. 2:30-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Grades K-6.