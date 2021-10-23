Officials: ZooRendezvous fundraiser a success

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Eden Act, 6, points to the words from a page in the book “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” while walking through the story trail in the children’s area at the Birmingham Zoo this summer. The 2021 ZooRendezvous raised $515,000 to benefit the Emergency Animal Fund.

A recent fundraising event at the Birmingham Zoo — the 2021 ZooRendezvous — was a big success, zoo officials said.

ZooRendezvous, which was held virtually Sept. 9, exceeded its goal of $450,000, according to a zoo news release.

It raised $515,000 to benefit the Emergency Animal Fund, ensuring that the animals at the zoo receive proper care.

The zoo cares for about 550 animals of 180 species, including sea lions, zebras, rhinos and endangered species from six continents, according to the facility’s website.

Presented by First Horizon Foundation, formerly IberiaBank, the event had a Roaring ’20s theme and was broadcast on YouTube and Facebook.

Hundreds of viewers of the livestream saw entertaining zoo education segments, animal videos and bloopers and instructions for the popular 1920s dance, the Charleston.

Prior to the event, guests could pre-order food and drink items, including charcuterie boards from SavorStyle, KPM Woodworks, Woodcraft of Birmingham, drink items from Tito’s Handmade Vodka and deserts from caterer Kathy G.

ZooRendezvous also featured an online auction.

In addition, the Birmingham Zoo Junior Board hosted the 11th annual “Tails in the Trails” fundraiser at the zoo Oct. 1. The event benefited the zoo’s new Cougar Crossing habitat.

Held outdoors, the event featured live music, hors d’oeuvres and favorite foods from 15 area restaurants and beverage partners.

Mountain Brook eateries taking part included Craft’s on Church Street, Evelyn’s Southern Fare and Post Office Pies.

There was also a “Tails in the Trails” online auction.

In July 2021, the zoo announced it had successfully concluded its Wild About Wildlife fundraising campaign to provide food and care for its animals.

The zoo set a goal to raise $100,000 by June 30, in response to a $100,000 matching gift from longtime supporter Phyllis and Larry Wojciechowski.

“This show of support is uplifting to our staff,” zoo President and CEO Chris Pfefferkorn said in a news release. “It’s always inspiring to see such a show of faith, proof that the community is behind their zoo.”

The zoo lost a large amount of revenue from ticket sales and other sources in the spring of 2020 during the 10-week COVID-19 lockdown.

The facility has since been attempting to recoup some of those funds.

“Everybody at the zoo had been pulling together to watch our expenses and come up with ideas for revenue generation,” Pfefferkorn told Village Living in May.

The people of Birmingham have also stepped up with donations.

Community support for the zoo has always been “phenomenal,” Pfefferkorn said. “But our community has knocked it out of the park during the pandemic.”

An independent not-for-profit, the zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums — the only AZA-accredited facility in Alabama.

To make a one-time or recurring gift, go to birminghamzoo.com/donate or contact 205-909-4560 or development@birminghamzoo.com.