One-man ‘A Christmas Carol’ returns to Steeple Arts on Dec. 19

Central Alabama Theater will bring back its solo production of “A Christmas Carol” on Friday, Dec. 19, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Steeple Arts Academy.

Veteran actor Mark Cabus will perform the classic Charles Dickens story as a one-man show, portraying every character in the tale. The production is presented with support from The RPM Group of Merrill Lynch.

Adapted from Dickens’ 1843 novella, the performance reimagines the holiday ghost story as an intimate theatrical experience. Organizers say the venue will be transformed into Ebenezer Scrooge’s counting house on a cold Christmas Eve, setting the stage for the familiar journey of ghosts, memory and redemption.

Audience members will be encouraged to engage their imaginations with the crowd as the story unfolds, offering a fresh take on a long-standing tradition.

Tickets start at $23.18. More information and tickets are available at cat-christmascarol2025.eventbrite.com.