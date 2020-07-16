Open house: 07-19-20

2800 10th Court South

Highland Park

MLS#886168

5 Beds / 3 Baths

$699,900

RealtySouth-Downtown Birmingham, 205-325-1311

4155 Cliff Road South

Forest Park 

MLS#888674

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$575,000

Mackenzie Wolnski, LAH Homewood, 615-772-6518

5312 10th Court

Crestwood

MLS# 887562

3 Beds / 2 Baths

$285,900

RE/MAX Marketplace, 205-661-0811

1453 Milner Cres South

Highland Park

MLS# 887133

2 Beds / 2 Baths

$375,000

RE/MAX Northern Properties, 205-631-9892

309 Redwood Street

Crestline Park

MLS# 885221

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$305,000

RE/MAX Preferred, 205-879-7665

3752 Country Club Drive Unit C

Lenox Condo Complex

MLS# 884104

2 Beds / 2 Baths

$185,000

Pam Turbeville Ager, LAH Homewood, 205-563-8580