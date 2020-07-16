Open house: 07-19-20

×
2800 10th Court South
Highland Park
MLS#886168
5 Beds / 3 Baths
$699,900
RealtySouth-Downtown Birmingham, 205-325-1311
4155 Cliff Road South
Forest Park
MLS#888674
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$575,000
Mackenzie Wolnski, LAH Homewood, 615-772-6518
5312 10th Court
Crestwood
MLS# 887562
3 Beds / 2 Baths
$285,900
RE/MAX Marketplace, 205-661-0811
1453 Milner Cres South
Highland Park
MLS# 887133
2 Beds / 2 Baths
$375,000
RE/MAX Northern Properties, 205-631-9892
309 Redwood Street
Crestline Park
MLS# 885221
4 Beds / 2 Baths
$305,000
RE/MAX Preferred, 205-879-7665
3752 Country Club Drive Unit C
Lenox Condo Complex
MLS# 884104
2 Beds / 2 Baths
$185,000
Pam Turbeville Ager, LAH Homewood, 205-563-8580