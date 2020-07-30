Open house: 08-02-20

×
332 Cherry Street
Crestline
MLS# 889476
5 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$1,149,900
RE/MAX Marketplace, 205-661-0811
×
3369 Hermitage Road
Mountain Brook
MLS# 889233
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$750,000
RE/MAX First Choice, 205-663-4402
×
7 Pine Crest Road
Mountain Brook
MLS#889508
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$624,500
Isabelle Lawson, RealtySouth, 205-937-9796
×
105 Mountain Brook Park
Mountain Brook
MLS# 875422
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$599,000
RE/MAX Marketplace, 205-661-0811
×
5977 Crestwood Circle
Birmingham
MLS#889759
3 Beds / 2 Baths
$405,000
Robin Owings, RealtySouth, 205-639-8676
×
1508 13th Place South
Southside
MLS# 890164
2 Beds / 1.5 Baths
$250,000
RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-8500