Open house: 08-09-20

by

4072 Old Leeds Road

Mountain Brook

MLS# 886099

3 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$549,900

Jody Porter, LAH Real Estate, 205-910-4466

5105 7th Avenue South

Crestwood

MLS# 889247

3 Beds / 2 Baths

$349,900

ARC Realty - Mountain Brook, 205-969-8910

5501 Crestwood Boulevard

Crestwood

MLS# 888918

3 Beds / 1.5 Baths

$269,800

Michele M Burbank, REMAX Southern Homes, 205-222-7630

5621 6th Court South

Crestwood

MLS# 889256

3 Beds / 1 Bath

$265,000

RE/MAX First Choice, 205-663-4402

5624 6th Avenue South

Crestwood

MLS# 890421

3 Beds / 1 Bath

$249,900

Doug Yarbrough, REMAX Southern Homes, 205-936-1932

2416 1st Avenue North Apt. 9

Birmingham

MLS# 878088

1 Bed / 1 Bath

$205,000

RE/MAX Marketplace, 205-661-0811

3752 Country Club Drive

Lexington Condos

MLS# 884104

2 Beds / 2 Baths

$185,000

John Newell, LAH Real Estate, 205-532-0959

632 Forestwood Road

Birmingham

MLS#891266

3 Beds / 2 Baths

$129,900

Leshunquina Hughes, RealtySouth, 205-442-3993