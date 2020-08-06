Open house: 08-09-20

4072 Old Leeds Road
Mountain Brook
MLS# 886099
3 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$549,900
Jody Porter, LAH Real Estate, 205-910-4466
5105 7th Avenue South
Crestwood
MLS# 889247
3 Beds / 2 Baths
$349,900
ARC Realty - Mountain Brook, 205-969-8910
5501 Crestwood Boulevard
Crestwood
MLS# 888918
3 Beds / 1.5 Baths
$269,800
Michele M Burbank, REMAX Southern Homes, 205-222-7630
5621 6th Court South
Crestwood
MLS# 889256
3 Beds / 1 Bath
$265,000
RE/MAX First Choice, 205-663-4402
5624 6th Avenue South
Crestwood
MLS# 890421
3 Beds / 1 Bath
$249,900
Doug Yarbrough, REMAX Southern Homes, 205-936-1932
2416 1st Avenue North Apt. 9
Birmingham
MLS# 878088
1 Bed / 1 Bath
$205,000
RE/MAX Marketplace, 205-661-0811
3752 Country Club Drive
Lexington Condos
MLS# 884104
2 Beds / 2 Baths
$185,000
John Newell, LAH Real Estate, 205-532-0959
632 Forestwood Road
Birmingham
MLS#891266
3 Beds / 2 Baths
$129,900
Leshunquina Hughes, RealtySouth, 205-442-3993