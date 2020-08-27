Open house: 08-30-20

by

3748 Dover Drive

Mountain Brook

MLS# 859749

7 Beds / 7.5 Baths

$1,149,800

ARC Realty - Mountain Brook, 205-969-8910

4540 Pine Mountain Road

Mountain Brook

MLS#893087

4 Beds / 3 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths

$639,900

Rosemary Weed, RealtySouth, 205-902-1818

Liz Phillips-Guest, RealtySouth, 205-222-4106

4131 Cliff Road South

Birmingham - Forest Park

MLS#891524

4 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$624,900

Scott Ford, RealtySouth, 205-531-1965

4013 Lenox Road

Birmingham - Redmont

MLS#890102

3 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$569,900

Steve Buchanan, RealtySouth, 205-266-6034

4072 Old Leeds Road

Mountain Brook

MLS# 886099

3 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$534,900

Elizabeth Dunn, LAH Real Estate, 205-777-7146

1200 Krin Avenue

Birmingham - Crestline Park

MLS# 891769

3 Beds / 3 Baths

$389,900

CiCi Howell, ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

709 47th Street South

Birmingham - Crestwood

MLS# 891215

3 Beds / 2 Baths

$295,000

ARC Realty - Mountain Brook, 205-969-8910

3752 Country Club Drive

Lexington Condos

MLS# 884104

2 Beds / 2 Baths

$179,000

Pam Turbeville Ager, 205.563.8580