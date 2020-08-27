Open house: 08-30-20

3748 Dover Drive
Mountain Brook
MLS# 859749
7 Beds / 7.5 Baths
$1,149,800
ARC Realty - Mountain Brook, 205-969-8910
4540 Pine Mountain Road
Mountain Brook
MLS#893087
4 Beds / 3 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths
$639,900
Rosemary Weed, RealtySouth, 205-902-1818
Liz Phillips-Guest, RealtySouth, 205-222-4106
4131 Cliff Road South
Birmingham - Forest Park
MLS#891524
4 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$624,900
Scott Ford, RealtySouth, 205-531-1965
4013 Lenox Road
Birmingham - Redmont
MLS#890102
3 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$569,900
Steve Buchanan, RealtySouth, 205-266-6034
4072 Old Leeds Road
Mountain Brook
MLS# 886099
3 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$534,900
Elizabeth Dunn, LAH Real Estate, 205-777-7146
1200 Krin Avenue
Birmingham - Crestline Park
MLS# 891769
3 Beds / 3 Baths
$389,900
CiCi Howell, ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912
709 47th Street South
Birmingham - Crestwood
MLS# 891215
3 Beds / 2 Baths
$295,000
ARC Realty - Mountain Brook, 205-969-8910
3752 Country Club Drive
Lexington Condos
MLS# 884104
2 Beds / 2 Baths
$179,000
Pam Turbeville Ager, 205.563.8580