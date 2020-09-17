Open house: 09-20-20

2109 Caldwell Mill Trace
Mountain Brook
MLS# 895826
6 Beds / 5.5 Baths
$1,550,000
Nicole Crawford, LAH Real Estate, 205-440-7906
3408 Oak Canyon Drive
Mountain Brook
MLS# 892498
5 Beds / 5.5 Baths
$1,295,000
ARC Realty - Mountain Brook, 205-969-8910
3228 Carlisle Road
Birmingham - Redmont Park
MLS#865425
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$1,275,000
Lee Marks, RealtySouth, 205-266-3800
Jimbo Kidd, RealtySouth, 205-337-6819
3804 River View Drive
Mountain Brook
MLS# 894835
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$739,000
ARC Realty - Mountain Brook, 205-969-8910
3130 Norwood Boulevard
Birmingham - Norwood
MLS# 894894
3 Beds / 2 Baths
$315,000
ARC Realty - Mountain Brook, 205-969-8910
Sunday, Sept. 20; 1-3 p.m.
1721 28th Street North
Birmingham - Norwood
MLS# 895680
2 Beds / 2 Baths
$220,000
RE/MAX Marketplace, 205-661-0811
Saturday, Sept. 19; 7-9 p.m.
1101 26th Street South
Highland Park
MLS#894790
2 Beds / 1 Bath
$189,900
John Hixson, LAH Real Estate, 205-586-8659