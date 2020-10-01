Open house: 10-04-20

25 West Montcrest Drive
Mountain Brook
MLS#894720
5 Beds / 5 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths
$1,696,000
Brian Boehm, RealtySouth, 205-238-8154
3428 Oakdale Drive
Mountain Brook
MLS#890790
4 Beds / 4 Baths
$599,900
Lee Marks, RealtySouth, 205-266-3800
Jimbo Kidd, RealtySouth, 205-337-6819
2351 1st Avenue South
Birmingham
MLS#896722
3 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$499,900
Lynlee Hughes, ARC Realty - Mountain Brook, 205-969-8910
2008 North 3rd Avenue
Birmingham
MLS#895641
2 Beds / 2 Baths
$425,000
Jeff Richardson, RealtySouth, 205-407-4774
1801 2nd Avenue North
Birmingham
MLS#896729
1 Bed / 1 Bath
$379,900
Lynlee Hughes, ARC Realty - Mountain Brook, 205-969-8910
1508 13th Street South
Birmingham
MLS#896349
3 Beds / 2 Baths
$342,500
Jennifer Davis, eXp Realty, LLC, 888-923-5547
Gusty Gulas, eXp Realty, LLC, 888-923-5547
Sunday, Oct. 4; 1-3 p.m.
1412 Cresthill Road
Birmingham
MLS#896544
3 Beds / 2 Baths
$290,000
Kyle Schwab, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia, 205-397-6500
1721 28th Street North
Birmingham
MLS#895680
2 Beds / 2 Baths
$210,000
Ashleigh Timmerman, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia, 205-397-6500
Imad Mohammad, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia, 205-397-6500
Saturday, Oct. 3; 2-4 p.m.