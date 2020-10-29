Open house: 11-01-20

×
2109 Caldwell Mill Trce
Mountain Brook
MLS#895826
6 Beds / 5.5 Baths
$1,550,000
Nicole Crawford, LAH Real Estate, 205-440-7906
3520 Mountain Park Drive
Mountain Brook
MLS#897319
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$899,999
Samuel Goldasich, CRE Residential, 205-985-7171
3705 Northcote Drive
Mountain Brook
MLS#896723
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$569,900
Andrea Moates, Smith Lake Rentals and Sales, 800-769-0757
3762 Montevallo Road
Mountain Brook
MLS#899248
3 Beds / 2 Baths
$499,000
Mary S. Evans, Ray & Poynor Properties, 205-879-3036
2938 Cahaba Village Place
Mountain Brook
MLS#896724
2 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$385,000
Frances Knox, Keller Williams Homewood, 205-875-6959