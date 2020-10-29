Open house: 11-01-20

2109 Caldwell Mill Trce

Mountain Brook

MLS#895826

6 Beds / 5.5 Baths

$1,550,000

Nicole Crawford, LAH Real Estate, 205-440-7906

3520 Mountain Park Drive

Mountain Brook

MLS#897319

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$899,999

Samuel Goldasich, CRE Residential, 205-985-7171

3705 Northcote Drive

Mountain Brook

MLS#896723

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$569,900

Andrea Moates, Smith Lake Rentals and Sales, 800-769-0757

3762 Montevallo Road

Mountain Brook

MLS#899248

3 Beds / 2 Baths

$499,000

Mary S. Evans, Ray & Poynor Properties, 205-879-3036

2938 Cahaba Village Place

Mountain Brook

MLS#896724

2 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$385,000

Frances Knox, Keller Williams Homewood, 205-875-6959