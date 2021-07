There will be an open house at this property in Mountain Brook this Sunday, July 11, from 1-3 p.m.

932 Beech Lane (1-3 PM)

Mountain Brook

$519,900

MLS# 1291046

3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms

Ginger Busby, 205-612-3834

www.lahrealestate.com

The Harbor at Lay Lake will have an open house at 340 Mickey Lane, Sylacauga from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

https://theharboratlaylake.com/