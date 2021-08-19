Open Houses Aug. 22, 2021

×
120 Crestview Drive
120 Crestview Drive
754 Bentley Drive
754 Bentley Drive
The following properties will available to view during Open Houses, this Sunday, Aug. 22, from 2-4 p.m.
- 120 Crestview Drive, Mountain Brook, AL 35213
- MLS # 1291787
- $678,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Mike McCraney, 205-999-5702, Ray & Poynor Properties
- 754 Bentley Drive, Mountain Brook, AL 35213
- MLS # 1295190
- $679,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Shelley Clark, 205-222-2868, Ray & Poynor Properties