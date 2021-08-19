Open Houses Aug. 22, 2021

× 1 of 2 Expand Daniel McAllister 120 Crestview Drive × 2 of 2 Expand Daniel McAllister 754 Bentley Drive Prev Next

The following properties will available to view during Open Houses, this Sunday, Aug. 22, from 2-4 p.m.

120 Crestview Drive, Mountain Brook, AL 35213

MLS # 1291787

$678,000

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Mike McCraney, 205-999-5702, Ray & Poynor Properties

754 Bentley Drive, Mountain Brook, AL 35213

MLS # 1295190

$679,900

3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Shelley Clark, 205-222-2868, Ray & Poynor Properties