Operation Christmas Child prepares for National Collection Week

× Expand Photo courtesy of Samaritan's Purse Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 220 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.

Volunteers are preparing to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 18 – 25. More than 4,700 drop-off locations will open across the country, including one at Mountain Brook Community Church, located at 3001 Highway 280 E.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering gift-filled shoeboxes to children, including many who are suffering from war, poverty, disease and disaster. Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan's Purse, has collected and delivered more than 220 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories, and they hope to reach another 12 million children this year.

For those wishing to participate, find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage. You can also donate a $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.

“Children need hope, and they need to know that they are not alone and God loves them,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Gift-filled shoeboxes open the door for us to share the hope of the Gospel with boys and girls around the world. Please pray that these simple gifts have an eternal impact.”

Those planning to participate can find the Mountain Brook location's hours of operation through the online lookup tool. Signs at each location will identify the drop-off.