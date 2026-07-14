Otey's Fest returns for 16th year in Crestline

× Expand Image courtesy of Otey's Tavern

Otey's Tavern will host its 16th annual Otey's Fest on Saturday, July 25, at its Crestline location, 224 Country Club Park.

The rain-or-shine event begins at 6 p.m., with doors opening as live music gets underway.

Known as one of Crestline's signature summer gatherings, Otey's Fest will feature live entertainment, a local beer tent, the tavern's signature cocktails, an outdoor cookout and an evening of community fun.

General admission tickets are $45. VIP tickets have already sold out, and organizers say only a limited number of general admission tickets remain. All ticket sales are final, with no refunds.

For tickets and more information, visit oteystavern.instagift.com.