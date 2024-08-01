Otey's to Otey's run will help raise money to fight GI Cancer

× Expand Photo courtesy of TrakShak The Otey's to Otey's run will raise money for the Reed GI Cancer Research Foundation Junior Board to help fight against GI Cancer.

The Reed GI Cancer Research Foundation Junior Board is hosting the Otey's to Otey's run on Aug. 10 to help raise awareness and funds for the fight against GI Cancer.

Starting at 8 a.m., participants can run the 5.46 mile course from Otey's in Homewood, located at 924 Oxmoor Road, through Homewood and Mountain Brook neighborhoods to make their way to the finish line at Otey's in Crestline Village.

Afterwards, Otey's Crestline, located at 224 Country Club Park, will host an afterparty that will feature awards, refreshments and more.

Awards will be given to the Top Overall Male and Female, and the Top Overall Male and Female in the following age groups: nine and under, 10-19, 20-29, 30-30, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and over.

Registration is open now, and people can register as individual runners, participate on a team in the live chip-timed run or in a 2 person relay. For those who may have too much fun at Otey's the night before, there is an option to register for the sleep in and still get a t-shirt. All registration is $40.00.

To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/ReedGICancerResearchOteystoOteysRun.

Packet pick up will be at the Trak Shak in Homewood, 2839 18th Street South, on Aug. 9th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.