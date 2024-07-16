Otey's Tavern to host 15th annual shindig

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Otey's Tavern Otey's Tavern is celebrating it's 15th annual shindig on July 27.

Otey's Tavern is celebrating 35 years of Otey's and 15 years of the Shindig, on July 27.

They are bringing in some of the "Otey's weekend favorites" for the annual event, according to their social media.

The event will feature a local beer tent, famous cocktails, an outdoor cookout and live music. Musical guests include The Hurlers, T.U.B. and The Negotiators.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 6:30 p.m. General admission is free, but VIP tickets are available for purchase and include a meal ticket, cocktails, beer, and restrooms.

Learn more at https://oteystavern.instagift.com/.