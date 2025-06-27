Otey’s Fest returns for 16th year with music, burgers, community spirit

× Expand Staff photo. Will Stewart performs at the 13th annual Otey’s Fest, benefiting the Phoenix Club of Birmingham, at Otey’s Tavern in Crestline Village in 2022.

Crestline Village is gearing up for a favorite summer tradition as Otey’s Fest returns for its 16th year on Saturday, July 26. Hosted by Otey’s Tavern, the beloved neighborhood event combines live music, good food, local beer, and community connection in a laid-back outdoor setting that’s more cookout than concert — by design.

Originally launched in 2008 by owner Will Haver as a way to thank loyal patrons and inject new energy into the tavern he had just purchased, Otey’s Fest has grown steadily over the years without losing its intimate, community-focused feel.

“Every year I sit there and go, ‘Is this worth doing?’ And then when you pull it off and see everybody have such a great time, you say, ‘Yeah, it’s worth doing,’ and you forget how hard it is to pull something like that off,” Haver said. “Otey’s Fest for us has always been just a party. It’s been something that we’ve never really wanted to blow up to a huge festival. We’ve always liked just to keep it the outdoor cookout that it is, and the people that support Otey’s come and have a good time.”

Haver emphasized that while the event has expanded, the goal has always been to keep it relatively small and personal.

“Everybody thinks bigger is better,” he said. “And we really haven’t thought that way. We’ve never been like, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna make this thing this huge thing.’ We really like how low-key it is.”

This year’s event features a strong music lineup, headlined by the Yacht Rock Schooner band, alongside performances by 8 Track Country and T.U.B. The sounds will range from classic yacht rock to upbeat country and party rock staples.

Otey’s famous cheeseburgers, grilled by Rodney, will be sizzling out front of the tavern, and a local beer tent will keep attendees refreshed. As always, the stage will be set up in the parking lot, with the space surrounding the tavern transformed into a block-party-style celebration. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the event is rain or shine.

Haver estimates the crowd typically ranges from 800 to 1,200 people, with the “sweet spot” being about 1,000.

“Otey’s is really small. It’s 1,500 square feet roughly in there, but we have a great patio and block off the front parking lot,” he said. “We’ll put a stage in the parking lot, block off the parking lot, and between it being connected to Otey’s and blocking off the parking lot, it’s the perfect size for that larger crowd.”

While Otey’s Fest is not designed to be a major moneymaker, it has always carried a philanthropic mission. This year, proceeds will benefit the Phoenix Club of Alabama, an organization that provides developmental opportunities for young professional men to become social, business and philanthropic leaders in the community.

Year after year, Otey’s Fest draws people who appreciate its casual, friendly vibe.

“People look forward to it every year, and it’s just friends hanging out,” Haver said. “It’s so fun because the majority of people know each other, but you meet new friends.”

For tickets and more information, visit oteystavern.com.