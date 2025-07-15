Overnight lane closures continue this week on U.S. 280 for widening project

× Expand Photo by Jeff Thompson Overnight lane closures on U.S. 280 between Shades Creek Parkway and the I-459 interchange continue through Friday, July 18, with all lanes reopening by approximately 6 a.m. each morning.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is continuing overnight lane closures this week on U.S. 280 as part of its two-year widening and resurfacing project through Jefferson County.

Beginning Sunday night, July 13, the right lane of U.S. 280 westbound and eastbound was closed between Shades Creek Parkway and the I-459 interchange. Those overnight closures will continue each night through Friday, July 18, with all lanes reopening by approximately 6 a.m. each morning.

The project impacts drivers traveling through and between Homewood, Vestavia Hills, Cahaba Heights, Mountain Brook and the I-459 interchange, including commuters heading into and out of Birmingham. Major side roads and access points along the work zone include Shades Creek Parkway, Rocky Ridge Road, Cahaba River Road, Overton Road and the I-459 ramps.

Motorists are urged to use alternate routes when possible, adjust travel times, and use caution through the work zone. Speed limits are reduced, and ALDOT reminds drivers to watch for signage and exercise extra care.

The closures are part of the broader U.S. 280 expansion project, which began earlier this year and is expected to last two years. The project includes adding a lane in each direction between Lakeshore Drive and I-459, resurfacing, and improvements to several intersections and bridges to improve traffic flow along one of the busiest corridors in the Birmingham metro area.

For real-time traffic updates, visit ALGOTraffic.com or download the ALGO Traffic app.