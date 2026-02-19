Owen Bradley honored as Kiwanis Club Member of the Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook From left to right: Colean Black, Club Secretary, Owen Bradley, and Joy Beth Smith, Past President

The Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook has selected Owen Bradley as its 2024-2025 Member of the Year, recognizing his long-standing involvement and leadership within the organization.

Bradley’s Kiwanis journey began in 2003 when he joined the Hoover-Metro Club. At the time, he was among the youngest members in the state. Over the years, he has served in multiple clubs and leadership roles, including a term as lieutenant governor for the Alabama District during the 2013-2014 year. During that time, he maintained membership in two clubs simultaneously and earned “Distinguished” recognition for his service.

He became a member of the Homewood-Mountain Brook Club in 2017 and later served as club president during the 2019-2020 year.

The award was presented at the club’s Jan. 21 meeting by Secretary Colean Black.

“Owen Bradley is one of those rare Kiwanians whose commitment never wavers. For more than two decades, he has given his time, his talent, and his heart to Kiwanis. His leadership has shaped clubs, strengthened people, and made a lasting impact on our organization and our community. I’m grateful to call him both a fellow Kiwanian and a friend,” Black said.

In addition to leadership service, Bradley has helped strengthen the club’s fundraising efforts. He has secured sponsorship support for the annual Pancake Day fundraiser and has taken the lead in organizing the Speed Stampede event in recent years, raising funds to provide a full-year scholarship for a student at Maranatha Academy.

Club member Buddy Moon, who nominated Bradley for the recognition, said Bradley’s service stands out.

“The light in Owen’s eyes as he helps others should be an inspiration to all of us. You can tell in all that he does, he does from the heart,” Moon said.

To commemorate his impact, the club made a contribution in Bradley’s honor to the Alabama Kiwanis Foundation.