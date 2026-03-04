Pajama Jam: Goodnight Zoo offers after-hours family fun for members

× Expand Image courtesy of Birmingham Zoo

The Birmingham Zoo will host Pajama Jam: Goodnight Zoo, a members-only event, on Friday, March 13, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Families are invited to come dressed in their favorite pajamas for an evening of after-hours exploration as the zoo’s animals settle in for the night. The event will feature keeper chats with animals including Josh the Lion and the zoo’s elephants, where guests can learn about the animals’ nighttime routines.

Several zoo buildings — including Reptiles, Primates/South America, Predators and the barn — will remain open until 7 p.m. before closing for the night. Guests can also enjoy free rides on the Red Diamond Express train, up-close encounters with animal ambassadors and a scavenger hunt around the zoo.

Additional activities include story time with storytellers from the Birmingham Public Library.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for children ages 2-12 and free for children under 2. The event is open to Birmingham Zoo members only.