Parks and Rec performs much-needed work during COVID-19 closure

A view of Cahaba River Walk, one of the city of Mountain Brook's parks. The city's Parks and Recreation department is doing a lot of work in the parks this summer. They also took advantage of the closure of the parks during the COVID-19 pandemic to complete someadditional tasks.

Shanda Williams, parks and recreation superintendent for the city of Mountain Brook, wants residents to take advantage of the parks, sports fields and playgrounds she and her staff maintain.

“I find it rewarding to see people enjoy our parks,” she said in May.

However, the city’s parks and other facilities were closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been very strange for the sports fields and playgrounds to be empty,” she said.

Williams also said in April she and her staff “hate it for the kids.”

But the City Council has since reopened the city’s parks, athletic fields and playgrounds, subject to social distancing and other restrictions.

There was also something of an upside in the pandemic for parks and recreation staff, Williams said.

With the facilities closed, she and her staff were able to get some other work done.

“We would rather have a normal year, but we’re trying to make the best of this crazy situation,” she said in April.

She named some of the projects they were able to accomplish during the closure.

For example, her department finished the restroom at Mountain Brook Elementary School.

“We added the roof to create a shady area and landscaped around it,” Williams said.

They added a concrete ramp to the field at Brookwood Forest Elementary, creating better access under the Americans with Disabilities Act, Williams said.

The grass in the parks and playing fields should also benefit from the lack of organized team sports this spring.

“The grass is not getting its usual beating, so we’re hoping it will be stronger for next year,” Williams said during the closure.

“Bermuda is one of the toughest grasses, but it can only handle so much foot traffic before it goes into decline,” she said.

The city staff, including a turf specialist, spends each summer repairing these areas and hoping they grow back in time for fall athletics, she said.

The staff use lots of water and fertilizer, aerates the soil to relieve compaction and place sod on bare spots where needed, she said.

“It’s a small window for this between playoffs from the spring season and first practices for the fall season,” Williams said.

Some other important parks projects were underway at press time, Williams said, including new retaining walls and an access road at the MBHS Athletic Complex.

These improvements will make “a huge difference,” improving both drainage and ease of movement around the complex, she said.

The City Council also approved the conversion of the youth ballfields to artificial turf, which should be done over the summer.

Parks and Recreation is also planning improvements at Cherokee Bend Elementary over the summer.

“The lights, fencing and irrigation will all be replaced to open the field up more for additional recreational opportunities,” Williams said. A restroom will also be added.

Thanks to some funding obtained from state Rep. David Faulkner, the city will add a drinking fountain at the main entrance to Irondale Furnace.

The dog park installed at Cahaba River Walk last year has proven to be “a popular hangout for dogs and their humans,” Williams said.

However, Williams said she would like to provide running water at the dog park and install a drinking fountain for people.

Parks and Recreation is still accepting $1,500 donations for benches to help fund this project, and other needs that may arise at the dog park, Williams said.

To donate, contact Williams at 205-802-3877 or williamssh@mtnbrook.org.