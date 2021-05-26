Parks and Recreation Department partner with Pack 86 Webelos to surprise Den leader

× Expand Photo courtesy of Leigh Davis. The Pack 86 Webelos Den at Cherokee Bend Elementary recently partnered with the Parks and Recreation Department of the city of Mountain Brook to surprise their den leader, Chris Eagan, with a tree dedication ceremony on the Irondale Furnace Trail. The white oak tree was selected and planted to recognize Eagan for his five years of dedicated service volunteering with Pack 86. As part of the dedication ceremony, each fifth grader shared his favorite scouting memory. Shown from left, Chris Eagan, Will Eagan, Ethan Schniper, Davis Perry, Franklin Long, Will Street and Thomas Wells.

The Pack 86 Webelos Den at Cherokee Bend Elementary recently partnered with the Parks and Recreation Department of the city of Mountain Brook to surprise their den leader, Chris Eagan, with a tree dedication ceremony on the Irondale Furnace Trail. The white oak tree was selected and planted to recognize Eagan for his five years of dedicated service volunteering with Pack 86. As part of the dedication ceremony, each fifth grader shared his favorite scouting memory. Shown from left, Chris Eagan, Will Eagan, Ethan Schniper, Davis Perry, Franklin Long, Will Street and Thomas Wells. Photo courtesy of Leigh Davis.