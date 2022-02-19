Patriots, Cavs ready for challenge in 2022

The Homewood and John Carroll high school softball teams are preparing to take on the 2022 season, with hopes that they can take the next step in their programs and find their way back to the postseason.

Moss takes over veteran-laden Patriots

Homewood has the ability to put a strong team on the field this spring under new head coach Arica Moss. Moss has served as an assistant coach in previous seasons but has taken over the program now and is ready to get started.

“I am overjoyed to be able to be in this position,” she said. “We have been working really hard to create a new culture that embodies being a servant leader and all the characteristics that go into that.”

The Patriots feature eight seniors this season, six of whom have significant varsity experience. Zoe Couch has been on the varsity team since she was in eighth grade and has been the ace of the pitching staff. She can swing the bat as well, anchoring the leadoff spot at the outset.

Hunter Dunn is back at third base and is always a threat in the middle of the lineup. Her twin sister, Emily Dunn, returns as the team’s primary catcher and gives the team everything you can hope for from someone at that position. Ella Walker has played just about everywhere over the years and is back as well.

Katherine Howell slugged a walk-off home run to win an area tournament elimination game over Mountain Brook last spring, sending the Patriots to regionals. Katelyn Pope is back as one of the team’s outfielders, and Hayden Bell and Taylin Galloway will have expanded roles after making the most of their opportunities over the last few seasons.

“This team is talented and experienced, and as long as we work hard and work together, focused on the process, I believe the results will take care of themselves,” Moss said.

Cavs look to gain footing despite setback

The narrative surrounding the John Carroll team has changed in recent weeks. After being extremely competitive the last few years, the Cavaliers appeared destined to be an obvious contender in Class 5A.

But the loss of standout Macey Ogle, the team’s top pitcher and a strong bat in the middle of the order, to injury dealt the Cavs a tough blow.

However, all is not lost. The Cavs have two other seniors in Charlotte Phillips, a Gulf Coast Community College signee, and Caroline Golab. Phillips is a fierce competitor determined to make the most of her final season at John Carroll as the primary catcher, while Golab has been on the team since seventh grade.

Sophomore Annie Gregory is one of several returning starters and will shoulder much of the pitching load this year. Kayla Coley-Drayton and Gracie Mills are junior infielders who provide great all-around play as defenders, hitters and baserunners.

Mallory Ogle, Macey’s younger sister, has established herself as one of the top outfielders in the area and will continue to be that this spring at the plate and in the field. She will also help out as a pitcher to offset for Macey’s injury.

Eighth grader Emily Williams played a good bit last year as well and is going to contribute greatly to the team’s success.

John Carroll head coach Jeri Beck said there are some new players eager to join the mix that will still make the Cavs a team to watch this season.

“The story to this team is toughness and doing all the little things right,” she said. “I think this team should dream big.”