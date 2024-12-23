Photo Recap: 2024 holiday season in Mountain Brook

1 of 24
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Santa peeks through the window of Mountain Brook Bapist Church. Alabama Santa Joe, or Joe Wells, is a lifelong Mountain Brook Resident who puts on the suit for charity and church events every year.
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Mountain Brook's Holiday Pararde goes through Mountain Brook Village on Dec. 8, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Bromberg
Bromberg's iconic Christmas tree is a holiday tradition in Mountain Brook Village and the comunity.
Photo by Sarah Owens
Mountain Brook Village and Lane Parke hosted their annual Holiday Open House event on Dec. 5, 2024. Patrons shopped sales ahead of the holidays.
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Santa sit by the fireplace at Mountain Brook Bapist Church. Joe Wells, known as Alabama Santa Joe, will play Santa during this year's Mountain Brook Holiday Parade on Dec. 8, 2024.
Mountain Brook Baptist Church hosts its Living Nativity event in the lower parking lot of the church in Mountain Brook, Alabama on Dec. 21, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Photo by Sarah Owens
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Photo by Sarah Owens
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Photo by Sarah Owens
Photo by Sarah Owens
With Christmas finally here, take a moment to reflect on the holidays before they come to a close. Here are some of the best photos from the season in Mountain Brook this year.