PHOTOS: Boiling N Bragging

× 1 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 2 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 3 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 4 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 5 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 6 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 7 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 8 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 9 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 10 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 11 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 12 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 13 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 14 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 15 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 16 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 17 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 18 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 19 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 20 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 21 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 22 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 23 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 24 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 25 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 26 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 27 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 28 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 29 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 30 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 31 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 32 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 33 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 34 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 35 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 36 of 36 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines Prev Next

Mountain Brook families and football fans turned out Aug. 16 for the 16th annual Boiling N’ Bragging, a tailgate-style fundraiser supporting the Critical Care Transport team at Children’s of Alabama.

Held on the green space across from the O’Neal Library in Crestline Village, the event mixed college football pride with a Cajun shrimp boil, hamburgers, hot dogs, live music, giveaways and kid-friendly activities. Guests showed off their tailgating spirit while representing their favorite teams just as the 2025 season kicked off.

Presented by Rotary District 6860 in partnership with Children’s of Alabama, the fundraiser has helped provide ambulances, supplies and other resources for the hospital’s transport program.

Organizers said the new location, introduced last year, gave families more room to enjoy the evening and underscored the community’s strong tradition of rallying together for children’s health.