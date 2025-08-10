Photos: Check out scenes from the Dragon Boat Festival

1 of 43
Photo by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 5th Annual Mitchell's Place Dragon Boat Race & Festival at East Lake Park in Birmingham, AL on Aug 9, 2025. Teams of rowers raced in boats provided by Dynamic Dragon Boat Racing raising $75,842 for children affected by autism and other developmental disabilities.
