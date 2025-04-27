PHOTOS: Citizen Appreciation Day

250426_MB Citizen Appreciation Day_CM-14.jpeg

Photo by Sarah Owens

Mountain Brook held their annual Citizen Appreciation Day celebration on April 26, 2025 at City Hall in Crestline Village. Citizens enjoyed free food, touch-a-truck opportunities, balloon animals, a water feature and more. Photo by Sarah Owens

250426_MB Citizen Appreciation Day_CM-20.jpeg

Photo by Sarah Owens

250426_MB Citizen Appreciation Day_CM-8.jpeg

Photo by Sarah Owens

250426_MB Citizen Appreciation Day_CM-16.jpeg

Photo by Sarah Owens

250426_MB Citizen Appreciation Day_CM-4.jpeg

Photo by Sarah Owens

250426_MB Citizen Appreciation Day_CM-9.jpeg

Photo by Sarah Owens

250426_MB Citizen Appreciation Day_CM-5.jpeg

Photo by Sarah Owens

250426_MB Citizen Appreciation Day_CM-6.jpeg

Photo by Sarah Owens

250426_MB Citizen Appreciation Day_CM.jpeg

Photo by Sarah Owens

250426_MB Citizen Appreciation Day_CM-12.jpeg

Photo by Sarah Owens

250426_MB Citizen Appreciation Day_CM-18.jpeg

Photo by Sarah Owens

250426_MB Citizen Appreciation Day_CM-19.jpeg

Photo by Sarah Owens

250426_MB Citizen Appreciation Day_CM-15.jpeg

Photo by Sarah Owens

250426_MB Citizen Appreciation Day_CM-7.jpeg

Photo by Sarah Owens

250426_MB Citizen Appreciation Day_CM-13.jpeg

Photo by Sarah Owens

250426_MB Citizen Appreciation Day_CM-10.jpeg

Photo by Sarah Owens

250426_MB Citizen Appreciation Day_CM-11.jpeg

Photo by Sarah Owens

250426_MB Citizen Appreciation Day_CM-3.jpeg

Photo by Sarah Owens

250426_MB Citizen Appreciation Day_CM-2.jpeg

Photo by Sarah Owens

250426_MB Citizen Appreciation Day_CM-17.jpeg

Photo by Sarah Owens

Mountain Brook held their annual Citizen Appreciation Day celebration on Saturday at City Hall in Crestline Village. Citizens enjoyed free food, touch-a-truck opportunities, balloon animals, a water feature and more.