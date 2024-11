Photos: Crestline Village Holiday Open House spreads holiday cheer

× 1 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 2 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 3 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 4 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 5 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 6 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 7 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 8 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 9 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 10 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 11 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 12 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 13 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 14 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 15 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 16 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 17 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 18 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 19 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 20 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 21 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 22 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 23 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 24 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 25 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 26 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 27 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 28 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 29 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 30 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 31 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 32 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 33 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 34 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Prev Next

Laughter, cookies, hot cocoa and eager shoppers filled the streets for Crestline's Holiday Open House on Nov. 21, 2024. Businesses welcomed the holiday shoppers with special treats and extended hours. Photos by Savannah Schmidt.