Faculty and Staff at Mountain Brook Schools welcome students back to class

Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools
Mountain Brook Schools faculty and staff from Cherokee Bend Elementary gathered on Aug. 13, 2024 to welcome students back for the new school year.
Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools
Mountain Brook Schools faculty and staff at Brookwood Forest Elementary gathered on Aug. 13, 2024 to welcome students back to class.
Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools
Faculty and staff at Mountain Brook Junior High welcomes students back to class on Aug. 13, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools
Faculty and staff at Mountain Brook Elementary gathered on the first day of the 2024-25 school year to welcome students back to class.
Faculty and staff at Mountain Brook Schools welcomed students back to class on Aug. 13.
Employees at Brookwood Forest Elementary, Mountain Brook Junior High, Cherokee Bend Elementary and Mountain Brook Elementary all posed for group photos to kick off the new school year as they awaited the arrival of students.