PHOTOS: MBHS Choir Winter Show

Photos by Kyle Cannon, courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools

The Mountain Brook High School Choir held their annual Winter Show, "Icon," last Friday and Saturday, featuring a tribute to modern pop icons.

Students performed in the MBHS Fine Arts Center, and the show also included a loive acoustic talent showcase.