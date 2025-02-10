PHOTOS: MBHS Choir Winter Show

× 1 of 9 Expand Photos by Kyle Cannon, courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools × 2 of 9 Expand Photos by Kyle Cannon, courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools × 3 of 9 Expand Photos by Kyle Cannon, courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools × 4 of 9 Expand Photos by Kyle Cannon, courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools × 5 of 9 Expand Photos by Kyle Cannon, courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools × 6 of 9 Expand Photos by Kyle Cannon, courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools × 7 of 9 Expand Photos by Kyle Cannon, courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools × 8 of 9 Expand Photos by Kyle Cannon, courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools × 9 of 9 Expand Photos by Kyle Cannon, courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Prev Next

The Mountain Brook High School Choir held their annual Winter Show, "Icon," last Friday and Saturday, featuring a tribute to modern pop icons.

Students performed in the MBHS Fine Arts Center, and the show also included a loive acoustic talent showcase.