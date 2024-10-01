PHOTOS: Mountain Brook Community Night Out

× 1 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Children explore a police cruiser at Mountain Brook's second annual Community Night Out on Oct. 1, 2024. × 2 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens School Resource Officer Ro volunteered for the dunking booth at Mountain Brook's second annual Community Night Out event on Oct. 1, 2024. × 3 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Children could learn about equipment used by the city's first responders at Mountain Brook's second annual Community Night Out event on Oct. 1, 2024. × 4 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Children could learn about equipment used by the city's first responders at Mountain Brook's second annual Community Night Out event on Oct. 1, 2024. × 5 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook held its second annual Community Night Out on Oct. 1, 2024. × 6 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens A Cub Scout explores equipment used by the MBPD during Mountain Brook's second annual Community Night Out event on Oct. 1, 2024. × 7 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook's second annual Community Night Out on Oct. 1, 2024 included a pumpkin patch, balloon animals and face painting for kids. × 8 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Children decorated pumpkins at Mountain Brook's second annual Community Night Out on Oct. 1, 2024. × 9 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook held its second annual Community Night Out on Oct. 1, 2024. × 10 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Megan Thomas, Community Relations Officer for MBPD, attended Mountain Brook's second annual Community Night Out on Oct. 1, 2024 with her family. × 11 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Officers showed children some of the equipment used by the department at Mountain Brook's second annual Community Night Out on Oct. 1, 2024. × 12 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook police officer Garrett Skovira attended the second annual Community Night Out event on Oct. 1, 2024 with his wife Kenzie and daughter Emmi. × 13 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook Fire Department's Fire Chief, Chris Mullins, grills hotdogs at the second annual Community Night Out on Oct. 1, 2024. × 14 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook's Chief of Police, Jaye Loggins, attended the Community Night Out event on Oct. 1, 2024. × 15 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook held its second annual Community Night Out on Oct. 1, 2024. × 16 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Officers showed off their motorcycles at the city's second annual Community Night Out event on Oct. 1, 2024. × 17 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook held its second annual Community Night Out on Oct. 1, 2024. × 18 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook held its second annual Community Night Out on Oct. 1, 2024. Prev Next

The Mountain Brook community crowded around City Hall Tuesday night to meet the city's first responders during the second annual Community Night Out event.

The purpose of the event was to offer an opportunity for community members to meet and get to know the first responders that serve the city of Mountain Brook and keep them safe.

"It's an opportunity to meet us before you need us," said Megan Thomas, Community Relations Officer for the Mountain Brook Police Department.

The event featured bouncy houses, face painting, and even a dunking booth for children to enjoy. Kids could also get familiar with some of the equipment and vehicles used by the police department, fire department and more.