PHOTOS: Mountain Brook Schools Institute Day

Mountain Brook Schools held their annual Institute Day event on Tuesday to welcome faculty and staff back to work before students return to class next week.

This year's event was Taylor Swift themed, presenting The Eras Tour of Mountain Brook Schools. Decked out in sparkles, sequins and fringe, performers took the audience through the four eras of Mountain Brook Schools: early elementary, late elementary, junior high and high school.