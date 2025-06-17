PHOTOS: New Fire Station No. 2

×

The city of Mountain Brook opened its new Fire Station No. 2 in May 2025. The state of the art facility was built to accommodate the growth and needs of the fire department and improve quality of life, health and safety for the city's firefighters. One of the new features in the station is a sauna, which firefighters use to detox and prevent their bodies from absorbing toxic chemicals and residue picked up on this skin or clothes while on call. Photo by Sarah Owens