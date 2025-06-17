PHOTOS: New Fire Station No. 2

1 of 16
The new station has a larger bay that is large enough to house two companies if needed.
The main office houses screens that show road closures, call out locations and google street imaging of reported fire locations.
The station now has a new washing machine specifically for firefighter gear to help eliminate lingering toxins from absorbing into clothes.
One of the new features in the station is a sauna, which firefighters use to detox and prevent their bodies from absorbing toxic chemicals and residue picked up on this skin or clothes while on call.
Blueprints of the old station hang on the walls, a reminder of the place firefighters once called home.
The new station features individual dorm rooms for firefighters to sleep in during their shifts.
The station features a slide instead of a fire pole for safer, quicker transportation from the top to bottom floor.
Firefighter Connor Bensko and Lieutenant Josh Belcher work the C shift for Fire Station No. 2.
The station's "dirty side" houses a space for crews to wash and dry their gear to rid it of toxins picked up on the job.
The new station includes a gear room with lockers for each firefighter.
Lieutenant Josh Belcher made the station's shift bulletin by hand.
The bay is large enough to fit two companies if needed.
The station has a large kitchen, something their old station was lacking.
The new station features a large recreational room for crews to relax when not out on call.
Fire Station No. 2 is affectionately known as The Shark Tank.
A new piece of equipment for the crew allows them to fill oxygen tanks on site instead of traveling to another station.
The city of Mountain Brook opened its new Fire Station No. 2 in May 2025. The state of the art facility was built to accommodate the growth and needs of the fire department and improve quality of life, health and safety for the city's firefighters.
Read more about the new station and all its features here.