PHOTOS: Scenes from Otey's Fest 2025

1 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
2 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
3 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
4 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
5 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
6 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
7 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
8 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
9 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
10 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
11 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
12 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
13 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
14 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
15 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
16 of 47
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
17 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
18 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
19 of 47
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
20 of 47
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
21 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
22 of 47
Photo by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
23 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
24 of 47
Photo by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
25 of 47
Photos by David Leong
26 of 47
Photos by David Leong
27 of 47
28 of 47
29 of 47
Photos by David Leong
30 of 47
Photos by David Leong
31 of 47
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
32 of 47
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
33 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
34 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
35 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
36 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
37 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
38 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
39 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
40 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
41 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
42 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
43 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
44 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
45 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
46 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
47 of 47
Photos by David Leong
Hundreds attended the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig in Mountain Brook, AL on July 26, 2025. Participants enjoyed local beer, live music, famous cocktails and an outdoor cookout which benefitted the Phoenix Club of Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
Live tunes, local brews and smoky barbecue brought the crowd to Crestline Village for the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig. The July 26 event packed the lot with Mountain Brook locals enjoying signature cocktails, outdoor eats and performances from a full lineup of bands. Proceeds supported the Phoenix Club of Alabama, adding purpose to the party. Check out the gallery to see scenes from the summer staple.