PHOTOS: Scenes from Otey's Fest 2025

Live tunes, local brews and smoky barbecue brought the crowd to Crestline Village for the 16th Annual Otey’s Fest Shindig. The July 26 event packed the lot with Mountain Brook locals enjoying signature cocktails, outdoor eats and performances from a full lineup of bands. Proceeds supported the Phoenix Club of Alabama, adding purpose to the party. Check out the gallery to see scenes from the summer staple.