PHOTOS: Scenes from Patriot Day

Photo by David Leong Hundreds of participants gathered at the annual Patriot Day 9/11 Remembrance at Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Thurs, Sept. 11, 2025 in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. This annual event is hosted by the cities of Vestavia Hills, Homewood, and Mountain Brook on a rotating basis to pay tribute to first responders and celebrate the solemn 9/11 event. Photo by David Leong. More than 100 people joined first responders and city leaders Thursday morning at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center for the annual 9/11 Day of Remembrance & Patriot Day Ceremony, jointly hosted by the cities of Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills and Homewood.

The tri-city event honors the victims of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 and pays tribute to first responders and military personnel.

Keynote speaker retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Kent Davis of Montgomery said today’s divided society could benefit from the spirit of unity that dominated the country in the time shortly after the tragedy.

“For at least a while, we learned to put aside our petty differences,” Davis said. “We learned to think of ourselves as Americans.”

Karen Mitchell of Vestavia Hills shook her head and wiped away tears during the emotional 9/11 news compilation video Davis created and shared during his speech.

“I just remembered it all,” said Mitchell, a member of the Cahawba Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, who appreciated the chance to gather and remember the bravery with other patriotic people. “But like (Davis) said, there is so much division. Let’s just talk. Let’s talk to one another.”

The event included a posting of colors by the Vestavia HIlls Police & Fire Honor Guards, a bell ceremony in remembrance of victims, music by the Vestavia Hills High School Honor Choir and a soloist from the VHHS band.