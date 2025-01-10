PHOTOS: Snow day in Mountain Brook

by

×

1 of 5

250110_VL snow day crowdsourcing from Jessica George_PPL-5.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Jessica George

×

2 of 5

250110_VL snow day crowdsourcing from Lisa Newton_PPL-4.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Lisa Newton

×

3 of 5

250110_VL snow day crowdsourcing from Marissa Grayson_PPL-2.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Marissa Grayson

×

4 of 5

250110_VL snow day crowdsourcing from Marissa Grayson_PPL-3.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Marissa Grayson

×

5 of 5

250110_VL snow day from Heather Brewer_PPL-1.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Heather Brewer

It may be far from a winter wonderland, but it’s a rare snow day in central Alabama!

Village Living readers shared their best snow day pictures on Facebook. Check them out in the photo gallery above.

Haven't shared your photos with us yet? Comment on the post on Village Living's Facebook page.