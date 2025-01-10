PHOTOS: Snow day in Mountain Brook

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Jessica George × 2 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Lisa Newton × 3 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Marissa Grayson × 4 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Marissa Grayson × 5 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Heather Brewer Prev Next

It may be far from a winter wonderland, but it’s a rare snow day in central Alabama!

Village Living readers shared their best snow day pictures on Facebook. Check them out in the photo gallery above.

Haven't shared your photos with us yet? Comment on the post on Village Living's Facebook page.